Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation upped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

