Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $110.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million.

WARNING: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (CPSS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/consumer-portfolio-services-inc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-0-68-per-share-cpss.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $59,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,750 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.