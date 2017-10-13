Consolidated Edison (ED) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Edison earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9960515766593 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Oates sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $160,023.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,305.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 158 shares of company stock valued at $13,022 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

