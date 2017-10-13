Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Communications Holdings worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the first quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the second quarter worth about $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 79.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 3.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Consolidated Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3874 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Consolidated Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is 15,500.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Taron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,336.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Currey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,408.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,688 shares of company stock worth $495,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

