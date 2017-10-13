ConocoPhillips (COP) Receives $54.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 4,629,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $60.12 billion. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

