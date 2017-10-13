Compass Point Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Essent Group Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) traded up 2.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 352,992 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.14. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 50.92% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $137.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Compass Point Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/compass-point-reiterates-buy-rating-for-essent-group-ltd-esnt.html.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $164,073.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $124,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $832,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6,828.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,844,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,695,000 after purchasing an additional 655,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,755,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 592,824 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,348,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.