Compass Point Downgrades Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) to Neutral

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Independent Bank Corp. had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.
In other Independent Bank Corp. news, insider Mark J. Ruggiero sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $29,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $79,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,443 shares of company stock valued at $607,108. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank Corp.
Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.
