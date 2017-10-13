Comparing Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) & Its Rivals

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE: DIS) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Walt Disney Company (The) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Walt Disney Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Walt Disney Company (The) pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Broadcasting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 38.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Walt Disney Company (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Walt Disney Company (The) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walt Disney Company (The) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney Company (The) $55.50 billion $16.82 billion 17.13 Walt Disney Company (The) Competitors $10.65 billion $3.19 billion 18.82

Walt Disney Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Walt Disney Company (The) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Walt Disney Company (The) has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney Company (The)’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Walt Disney Company (The) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney Company (The) 4 14 14 1 2.36 Walt Disney Company (The) Competitors 193 961 2155 44 2.61

Walt Disney Company (The) currently has a consensus target price of $113.89, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Walt Disney Company (The)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney Company (The) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney Company (The) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney Company (The) 16.22% 19.69% 10.05% Walt Disney Company (The) Competitors -21.34% 11.52% 1.96%

Summary

Walt Disney Company (The) beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. Under the Parks and Resorts segment, the Company’s Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. It also develops and publishes games, primarily for mobile platforms, books, magazines and comic books. The Company distributes merchandise directly through retail, online and wholesale businesses. Its cable networks consist of ESPN, the Disney Channels and Freeform.

