Comparing Synnex Corporation (SNX) and Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Synnex Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synnex Corporation and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synnex Corporation 1.89% 16.58% 6.41% Nano Dimension N/A -72.47% -62.63%

Volatility and Risk

Synnex Corporation has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Synnex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Synnex Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synnex Corporation and Nano Dimension’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synnex Corporation $15.62 billion 0.34 $633.68 million $7.37 18.00 Nano Dimension $320,916.00 188.83 -$14.46 million ($1.58) -3.62

Synnex Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synnex Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synnex Corporation and Nano Dimension, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synnex Corporation 0 2 4 1 2.86 Nano Dimension 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synnex Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $135.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Nano Dimension has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Nano Dimension’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Dimension is more favorable than Synnex Corporation.

Dividends

Synnex Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nano Dimension does not pay a dividend. Synnex Corporation pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Synnex Corporation beats Nano Dimension on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synnex Corporation

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, information technology (IT) systems, including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking/communications/security equipment, and consumer electronics (CE) and complementary products. Within its Technology Solutions segment, the Company also provides systems design and integration solutions. The Company’s Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd is an Israel-based holding company active in the high technology sector. The Company has a full holding in Nano Dimension Technologies, a company that develops three dimensional (3D) printers for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), that is electronic circuits, and nano-technology inks. The inks are conductive nano-silver particle inks and insulating nano-polymer inks. Nano Dimension Technologies’ PCB Jet printer system is an inkjet deposition tool for printing multi-layer circuit boards at home or office. Nano Dimension Technologies uses hardware, software, print-head management and nano-chemistry for Research and Development (R&D), prototyping and custom manufacturing projects.

