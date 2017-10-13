Comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hersha Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.17 $344.05 million $0.78 21.44 Hersha Hospitality Trust $471.75 million 1.71 $138.69 million $2.30 8.38

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 15.41% 7.70% 4.91% Hersha Hospitality Trust 22.77% 14.78% 6.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 5 2 0 2.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 4 0 2.33

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $19.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. The Company’s hotels are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. As of July 26, 2017 the Company has interest in 27 hotels, including 13,202 rooms. The Company’s hotels are located in gateway markets, such as Boston, New York, Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore, Chicago, Orlando, New Orleans, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s property brands include Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Hersha’s Independent Hotel Collection.

