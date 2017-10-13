Comparing Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) & Forest City Enterprises (FCE-A)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) and Forest City Enterprises (NASDAQ:FCE-A) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Realogy Holdings Corp. alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Realogy Holdings Corp. and Forest City Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 1 3 3 0 2.29 Forest City Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Realogy Holdings Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Forest City Enterprises has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Realogy Holdings Corp.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Realogy Holdings Corp. is more favorable than Forest City Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy Holdings Corp. and Forest City Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 4.06% 9.53% 3.13% Forest City Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Realogy Holdings Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Forest City Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Realogy Holdings Corp. pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realogy Holdings Corp. and Forest City Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. $6.01 billion 0.73 $758.00 million $1.71 18.80 Forest City Enterprises $955.86 million 7.15 $450.04 million N/A N/A

Realogy Holdings Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Forest City Enterprises.

Summary

Realogy Holdings Corp. beats Forest City Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

About Forest City Enterprises

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It was formerly known as Forest City Enterprises, Inc. Forest City Realty Trust, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.