Comparing Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) and CBS Corporation (CBS)

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Liberty Media Corporation alerts:

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation and CBS Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation $5.22 billion 2.82 $1.77 billion $1.36 32.24 CBS Corporation $13.20 billion 1.72 $3.05 billion $0.34 166.21

CBS Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation. Liberty Media Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBS Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation and CBS Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation N/A N/A N/A CBS Corporation 1.27% 49.51% 7.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Liberty Media Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of CBS Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CBS Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Media Corporation does not pay a dividend. CBS Corporation pays out 211.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CBS Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media Corporation and CBS Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation 0 3 5 0 2.63 CBS Corporation 0 4 22 0 2.85

Liberty Media Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. CBS Corporation has a consensus price target of $75.06, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Given CBS Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBS Corporation is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS Corporation has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBS Corporation beats Liberty Media Corporation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company’s segments are SIRIUS XM, and Corporate and other. SIRIUS XM provides a subscription-based satellite radio service. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. The Company also owns a portfolio of minority equity investments in publicly traded media companies, including Time Warner, Inc. and Viacom, Inc. SIRIUS XM transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.

CBS Corporation Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.