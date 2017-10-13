Comparing InterOil (IOC) & YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

InterOil (NYSE: IOC) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get InterOil Co. alerts:

InterOil has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterOil and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterOil -233.48% -14.08% -8.85% YPF Sociedad Anonima -12.86% -4.17% -1.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of InterOil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. InterOil does not pay a dividend. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterOil and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterOil N/A N/A N/A ($3.70) -13.08 YPF Sociedad Anonima $13.18 billion 0.67 $3.51 billion ($4.85) -4.64

YPF Sociedad Anonima has higher revenue and earnings than InterOil. InterOil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF Sociedad Anonima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InterOil and YPF Sociedad Anonima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterOil 0 0 0 0 N/A YPF Sociedad Anonima 1 0 3 0 2.50

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given YPF Sociedad Anonima’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YPF Sociedad Anonima is more favorable than InterOil.

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anonima beats InterOil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterOil Company Profile

InterOil Corporation (InterOil) is an oil and gas business with a sole focus on Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company’s segments include Upstream and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes exploration, appraisal and development of hydrocarbon structures in PNG. The Corporate segment provides support to the Company’s other business segments through business development and improvement activities, general services, administration, human resources, executive management, financing and treasury, government affairs and investor relations. InterOil holds interests across over four exploration and approximately two production retention licenses in the Eastern Papuan Basin of Papua New Guinea. Its assets include the Elk, Antelope, Triceratops, Raptor and Bobcat fields in the Gulf Province of Papua New Guinea, and exploration licenses covering approximately 16,000 square kilometers (over four million acres) in Papua New Guinea.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for InterOil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterOil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.