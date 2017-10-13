Comparing Excel Trust (EXL) and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Excel Trust (NYSE: EXL) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Excel Trust and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excel Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Vornado Realty Trust 0 3 7 0 2.70

Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $94.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Excel Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excel Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excel Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust $2.70 billion 5.58 $1.40 billion $4.64 17.15

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Excel Trust.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Excel Trust does not pay a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Excel Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Excel Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excel Trust 9.45% 0.65% 0.88% Vornado Realty Trust 37.96% 4.51% 1.39%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Excel Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excel Trust

Excel Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a vertically integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate firm with the principal objective of acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning and managing community and power centers, grocery anchored neighborhood centers and freestanding retail properties. It operates through three segments: retail properties, multi-family properties and office properties. It owns approximately 38 consolidated retail operating properties with a total of approximately 7.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). The multi-family segment consists of apartment units at one retail property, West Broad Village, which is located in Richmond, Virginia. The office segment consists of two properties, Excel Centre, a portion of which is utilized as its headquarters, and the Promenade Corporate Center. These office properties total approximately 338,339 square feet of GLA.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties. Its properties include 1290 Avenue of the Americas, Two Penn Plaza, 770 Broadway and 90 Park Avenue. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Washington, DC segment consisted of 58 properties aggregating 14.7 million square feet, including 11.1 million square feet of office space in 44 properties, nine residential properties containing 3,156 units and a hotel property. Its properties include 2001 Jefferson Davis Highway, 223 23rd Street, 2221 South Clark Street and 1700 M Street. The Company’s interests in properties are held by the Operating Partnership. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned the 3.7 million square foot Mart (theMart) in Chicago.

