Comparing Brink’s Company (The) (BCO) & Its Peers

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE: BCO) is one of 99 public companies in the “Business Support Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Brink’s Company (The) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s Company (The) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s Company (The) 2.73% 34.49% 6.56% Brink’s Company (The) Competitors -53.40% -160.64% 0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Brink’s Company (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Brink’s Company (The) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brink’s Company (The) has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s Company (The)’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brink’s Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brink’s Company (The) pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 27.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brink’s Company (The) lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brink’s Company (The) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s Company (The) $3.15 billion $340.80 million 51.43 Brink’s Company (The) Competitors $1.10 billion $177.95 million 22.91

Brink’s Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Brink’s Company (The) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brink’s Company (The) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s Company (The) 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brink’s Company (The) Competitors 617 1833 2579 62 2.41

Brink’s Company (The) currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies have a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Brink’s Company (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brink’s Company (The) is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Brink’s Company (The) beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Brink’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s global network served customers in over 100 countries. Its services offerings include Core Services, High-Value Services and Other Security Services.

