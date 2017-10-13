Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has an average rating of Hold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

