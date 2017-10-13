Community Health Systems (CYH) & American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) Financial Analysis

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) and American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE:ARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and American Renal Associates Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -3.63% 0.07% 0.01% American Renal Associates Holdings -1.54% 18.25% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Health Systems and American Renal Associates Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $17.48 billion 0.04 $1.78 billion ($5.71) -1.05 American Renal Associates Holdings $755.09 million 0.53 $150.25 million ($0.23) -55.96

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than American Renal Associates Holdings. American Renal Associates Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of American Renal Associates Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of American Renal Associates Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Renal Associates Holdings has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Health Systems and American Renal Associates Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 4 10 1 0 1.80 American Renal Associates Holdings 1 0 3 0 2.50

Community Health Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. American Renal Associates Holdings has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.60%. Given American Renal Associates Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Renal Associates Holdings is more favorable than Community Health Systems.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings beats Community Health Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The services provided through its hospitals and affiliated businesses include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric and rehabilitation services. The Company also provides additional outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

About American Renal Associates Holdings

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia. The Company operates its dialysis clinics exclusively through a JV model, in which it partners primarily with local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics, while the providers of the majority of dialysis services in the United States operate through a combination of subsidiaries and joint ventures. It provides patient care and clinical outcomes to patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Its clinics offer both in center and home dialysis options to meet the needs of patients. Its clinics primarily provide in center hemodialysis treatments and ancillary items and services.

