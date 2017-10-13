CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CommScope Holding Inc. is a premier network infrastructure provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. It operates in three segments: Wireless, Enterprise, and Broadband. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CommScope Holding in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CommScope Holding from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded CommScope Holding from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CommScope Holding in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded CommScope Holding from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope Holding presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of CommScope Holding (COMM) traded down 0.03% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 362,915 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.18. CommScope Holding has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). CommScope Holding had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. CommScope Holding’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CommScope Holding news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of CommScope Holding stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $493,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope Holding stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $163,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CommScope Holding during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 391,157 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CommScope Holding during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 41,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in CommScope Holding during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000.

CommScope Holding Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

