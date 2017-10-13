Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Comcast Corporation makes up 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,499,933,000 after buying an additional 98,570,377 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,454,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,663,324,000 after buying an additional 48,147,456 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Corporation by 95.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,716,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,244,768,000 after buying an additional 29,199,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast Corporation by 103.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,323,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,117,212,000 after buying an additional 28,597,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Corporation by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,799,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,129,000 after buying an additional 12,625,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ CMCSA) opened at 35.95 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 billion. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $28,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $83,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $385,050. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

