Colony Group LLC Sells 4,489 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 53.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11,838.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ FISV) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.47. 305,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $129.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $762,682.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,142,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,749.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,124 shares of company stock worth $7,113,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

