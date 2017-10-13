Colony Group LLC Sells 21,449 Shares of Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Symantec Corporation were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (SYMC) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,950 shares. Symantec Corporation has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.78 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Symantec Corporation had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Symantec Corporation will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $82,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $64,565.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,510.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662,816 shares of company stock worth $48,437,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on Symantec Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Symantec Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Symantec Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

