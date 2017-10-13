Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE:EWJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,630,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,966 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $68,243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,532.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,970,000 after purchasing an additional 891,113 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 205.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 966,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,452,000 after purchasing an additional 650,019 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE EWJ) traded up 1.103% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.305. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421,014 shares. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

