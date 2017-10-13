Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $122,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $277,547.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,323.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Skala sold 74,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $5,392,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,693,933. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) opened at 75.16 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3,121.95%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

