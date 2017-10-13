Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 75.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,404,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $999,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,353.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

