Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Clearwater Paper Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Clearwater Paper Corporation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Clearwater Paper Corporation had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $429.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Clearwater Paper Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Clearwater Paper Corporation news, insider Michael S. Gadd sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $77,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gadd sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $43,858.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearwater Paper Corporation
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.
