C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of on-shore well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It offers hydraulic fracturing, cased-hole wireline, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, fluids management services and other special well site services. The company operates primarily in United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $889,202.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the first quarter worth $7,993,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth $6,169,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 155.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 114.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

