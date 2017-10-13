City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of City Office REIT (CIO) remained flat at $13.34 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm’s market cap is $403.70 million. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -723.08%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $75,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,558.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

