BidaskClub upgraded shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Holding from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get City Holding Company alerts:

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) traded down 0.12% during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 52,001 shares of the company traded hands. City Holding has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.86.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. City Holding had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/city-holding-company-chco-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. City Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

In other City Holding news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $60,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,050.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in City Holding by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in City Holding by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in City Holding by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in City Holding by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City Holding by 27.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Holding

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for City Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.