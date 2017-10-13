Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Citigroup Inc. restated their neutral rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GS. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.80 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a neutral rating and set a $243.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE GS) opened at 239.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.04 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.45 and a 52-week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.74%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $754,983.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,128,994.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3,301.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,644,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,341,749,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,851,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,249,408,000 after acquiring an additional 603,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,995,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,525,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,649,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

