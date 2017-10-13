Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1,042.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of REGENXBIO worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 41.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $206,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Purchases 26,780 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/citigroup-inc-purchases-26780-shares-of-regenxbio-inc-rgnx.html.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) opened at 33.45 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 839.87%. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post ($2.94) EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.