Citigroup Inc. Increases Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Price Target to $90.00

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.
ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.
Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Eaton Corporation, PLC had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $471,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,063.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eaton Corporation, PLC
Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.
