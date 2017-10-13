Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cohu worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cohu by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cohu by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (COHU) opened at 24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cohu’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,340,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,155.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $203,541.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,531.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,844 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,542. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes.

