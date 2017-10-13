Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital City Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 493.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 153.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) opened at 24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services (CCB), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc).

