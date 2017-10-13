Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cutera by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Cutera by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Cutera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 58,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Santilli sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $35,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Apfelberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $38,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) opened at 42.35 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $593.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. Cutera had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cutera declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

