Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.39 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) traded up 0.63% on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 13,578,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

In related news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $2,107,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,710,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opes Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 7,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

