Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $533.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.13.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-rating-reiterated-by-wells-fargo-company.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 516,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,020,000 after acquiring an additional 319,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,622,000 after acquiring an additional 280,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,872 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 255.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 277,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,312,000 after acquiring an additional 199,170 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,366.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 110,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.