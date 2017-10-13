Chevron Corporation (CVX) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Chevron Corporation makes up about 2.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $68,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS AG set a $105.00 target price on Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $130.00 target price on Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) opened at 119.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.87 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron Corporation news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $248,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

