Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 600 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 600 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $14,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,470,894.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $159.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 14.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 194.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment.

