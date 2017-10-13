Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Valley Community Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1770863492177 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) opened at 21.55 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 23.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Doyle sold 6,600 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $129,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lydia E. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

