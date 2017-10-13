CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc., formerly CenterState Banks of Florida, Inc., operates as a multi bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The Bank owns CenterState Bank Central Florida National Association, CenterState Bank National Association, CenterState Bank of Florida National Association, and Valrico State Bank (collectively, the Banks). Based in Davenport, Florida, the Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. In addition, the Company make secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans and issue stand-by letters of credit. Further, the company provides mutual funds, annuities, bonds, fixed income securities, and other products, as well as commercial checking accounts and loans to correspondent banks. “

CSFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CenterState Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on CenterState Banks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterState Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised CenterState Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on CenterState Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterState Banks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

CenterState Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL) remained flat at $26.95 during trading on Monday. 13,205 shares of the stock were exchanged. CenterState Banks has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.60.

CenterState Banks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael F. Ciferri acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,990.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $260,040 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterState Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterState Banks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CenterState Banks by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in CenterState Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CenterState Banks by 2,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterState Banks

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

