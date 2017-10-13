Celgene Corporation (CELG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene Corporation news, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total transaction of $2,415,403.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,233 shares of company stock worth $6,268,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

