CDI Corp. (CDI) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about CDI Corp. (NYSE:CDI) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CDI Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 44.4291479953395 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CDI Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

CDI Corp. Company Profile

CDI Corp. provides engineering, information technology and staffing solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Global Engineering and Technology Solutions (GETS), Professional Staffing Services (PSS) and Management Recruiters International (MRI). It provides staffing services through its MRINetwork of franchisees.

