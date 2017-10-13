CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Given Hold Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) opened at 8.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 1,665,655 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

