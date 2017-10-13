Caxton Associates LP Decreases Holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,075,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Tricadia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC now owns 631,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Luzich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 0.5% in the second quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 373,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 19.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

