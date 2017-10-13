Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 10,400 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,214,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,939,000 after buying an additional 481,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,648,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $867,006,000 after buying an additional 1,517,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 781.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,339,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,750,000 after buying an additional 2,960,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,924,000 after buying an additional 1,435,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $127,165,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) opened at 43.92 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other NetApp news, Director Richard P. Wallace sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,480,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,465.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $85,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at $858,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,498 shares of company stock worth $2,083,785. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/caxton-associates-lp-buys-shares-of-10400-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.