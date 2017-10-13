Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 31,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 105,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company’s market cap is $67.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (CET) Trading Up 5.4%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/cathedral-energy-services-ltd-cet-trading-up-5-4.html.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of providing selected oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and development entities in western Canada and the United States. The Company carries on its activities in Canada and the United States under the name Cathedral Energy Services with operating division Directional Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.