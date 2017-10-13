Castleark Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.34% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $463,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley purchased 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.87 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

