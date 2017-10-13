Castleark Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Meritor, Inc. (MTOR)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Meritor worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meritor by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Meritor by 21.2% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Meritor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,174 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.30. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.19 million. Meritor had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Robert H. Speed sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $80,612.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Meritor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Meritor from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

