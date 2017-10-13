Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 78,680 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,742,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $777,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,020 shares in the company, valued at $12,881,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,796. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

