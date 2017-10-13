CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) Director Acquires $366,000.00 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Wei-Wu He bought 100,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Wei-Wu He bought 173,500 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $303,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Wei-Wu He bought 207,502 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $363,128.50.

On Friday, September 15th, Wei-Wu He bought 315,327 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $419,384.91.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASI shares. ValuEngine downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and other medical needs. It operates through the development of targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer segment. Its product pipeline includes internal development of its lead drug candidate, ENMD-2076; MARQIBO, ZEVALIN and EVOMELA, and early-stage candidates in preclinical development.

